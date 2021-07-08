Madison Square Garden Notes Vaccination Protocols For Fans Attending September Smackdown

Madison Square Garden is set to host Smackdown in September, and the venue made note of their vaccination protocol for fans in attendance. As previously noted, the pre-sale for the September 10th show kicks off tomorrow and MSG noted that all guests over 16 will need to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of such to enter.

The venue’s FAQ for COVID protocols currently reads regarding fully vaccinated events:

“All guests will be required to provide proof of full vaccination, meaning the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination, to attend a fully vaccinated event when accompanied by a vaccinated adult.”