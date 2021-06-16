wrestling / News
Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander Set For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling
June 16, 2021
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Madman Fulton and X Division Champion Josh Alexander for this week’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino
* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachel Ellering
* Steve Maclin debuts
* News on the future of Sami Callihan and Slammiversary
.@FultonWorld will face @Walking_Weapon TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TgTR1ywjud
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 16, 2021
