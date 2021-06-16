wrestling / News

Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander Set For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Madman Fulton and X Division Champion Josh Alexander for this week’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino
* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachel Ellering
* Steve Maclin debuts
* News on the future of Sami Callihan and Slammiversary

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading