Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander Set For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Madman Fulton and X Division Champion Josh Alexander for this week’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino

* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachel Ellering

* Steve Maclin debuts

* News on the future of Sami Callihan and Slammiversary