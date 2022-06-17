Mads Krugger Set For MLW Battle Riot IV

MLW has announced the addition of Mads Krugger to the upcoming MLW Battle Riot IV match on June 23 at the Melrose City Ballroom in New York City. Krugger joins Jacob Fatu, Richard Holliday, Savio Vega, Little Guido, Davey Richards, and more in the match.

Here’s the full release from MLW:

Major League Wrestling today announced Mads Krugger as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

🎟Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The 7-foot masked mercenary is pure destruction in the ring and he’s officially now in the Battle Riot!

A ferocious force since emerging in MLW in late 2020, the unforgiving blunt force Krugger is known to unleash easily makes him a favorite to go all the way next Thursday in New York City.

Can the South African brute conquer all in his path to a showdown with the World Champ?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!