Mads Krugger Signs New Long-Term Deal With MLW

PWInsider reports that Mads Krugger (formerly Logan Creed) has signed a new multi-year, long-term deal with Major League Wrestling. Krugger is currently undefeated in MLW and will get a “massive push” as a heel monster next year. The idea is that he will eventually face Jacob Fatu, who turned face and left CONTRA Unit after War Chamber.

Krugger debuted for MLW in 2019 as Creed, and made his wrestling debut in 2012.