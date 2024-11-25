Mads Krule Krugger Explains Why He Signed A New Deal With MLW

In an interview with Fightful), Mads Kruel Krugger explained why he decided to sign a new deal with Major League Wrestling, which he did last week. Here are highlights:

On when negotiations started: “A conversation with Court (Bauer) and myself is really where it started. There was an opportunity there to fill my resume a little more backstage and get into some producing and agenting. That’s where I see my future in the long run in the world of professional wrestling. That’s where my passion is. I’m really big into telling stories, always have been. I don’t see a point in doing this if we’re not telling stories. That’s just my personal opinion. That opportunity is what led me to say, ‘Okay, this is a good chance and a good opportunity for me to learn and grow,’ and learn from somebody who has been in this business for a very long time and been in different companies.”

On who he shadows backstage: “Alex Greenfield, Greenie, and then, of course, Court Bauer. That’s straight to the top. It’s a good opportunity and I’ve never done it outside of the independent wrestling scene, and I’ve kind of been doing it for years and didn’t even realize what I was doing until a year or so ago. Now, it’s become a focal point. I see more of it and I realize what I’m trying to learn, what I’m trying to do, and where I’m trying to go. I’m agenting some matches. Those are the two things right now. I’m sure that will grow over time. I think one way and I’m usually on one track. If I’m going to a show and I have my story and my things, that’s usually what I’m focused on. I may or may not be focused on the entirety of the show. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but I’m concerned about what I’m doing and what’s happening around myself. Now, I’ve started thinking outside of that box. What is going on with everyone and how does it all tie together to create a good wrestling show? At the end of the day, that’s what it takes. It can’t just be one story. One story can’t necessarily carry a whole show. You have to have other things going on to keep people interested.”