– During a recent edition of The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) discussed being released by WWE while she was still Women’s Champion in 1995. It led to the infamous moment of WCW TV where she threw the WWE Women’s Championship in the trash. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Madusa on Vince McMahon releasing her in 1995 when she was still champion: “I knew it wasn’t deliberate. [I was] getting ready to leave and FedEx came to my door and handed me a FedEx and thank God I opened it. I open it and it was a letter and I’m like, ‘We will no longer be needing your services in the WWE.’ I was like, ‘What? What the hell? What? This is a rib, right? This is a joke.’ Nope. Called the office, that’s what it was. Just let me go. I was still their champion. [Vince] wasn’t thinking right … He wasn’t in his right mind and when I say that, I knew it wasn’t hurtful or deliberate.”

Her belief that McMahon was not thinking straight at the time: