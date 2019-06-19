Madusa Doesn’t Feel Her Era of Women’s Wrestling Gets The Respect It Deserves

In an interview with Fightful, Madusa spoke about the state of women’s wrestling today and how she feels her era of women’s wrestling doesn’t get the respect it deserves. Here are highlights:

On reconciling with Vince McMahon in 2015: “All of a sudden, I hear behind me, ‘Alundra.’ I went, ‘That voice.’ It was Vince. I hadn’t spoke to Vince since I left in 95. I went, ‘Oh shit.’ I turned around and we hugged, and hugged, and hugged. The first thing that spewed out of my mouth was, ‘I’m sorry.’ He told me that day…I knew in 2015 when Vince looked at me and said, ‘You are the reason, and you are where we’re going in the future. You are the type of woman that we need. You are the role model of what we’re going for.’ Fast forward to where we’re at now. I love this style. I’m living vicariously through all the women in this style. I was so ahead of my time. I get teared up when I see what’s happening. I’m like, ‘I should have been born later.’ I’m very grateful to see where it’s at, finally.”

On her era of women’s wrestling: “There’s nothing wrong with Trish Stratus or all the other girls. It always starts right there. It always starts at the Attitude Era and forward. Fuck that. It’s a forgotten era behind there. Bullshit. I was pissed off when Vince let me go. Why would he let just the women go and continue with just the men? I’m gonna start a revolution because I had enough. Women don’t need to be treated like this. Why do we get let go? I understood because Vince was going through a lot with IRS and steroid problems. He was trying to downsize. But why not let some guys go? Why the women?”