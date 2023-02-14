Madusa Was Honored To Be Called For Raw XXX Appearance

Madusa made an appearance on Raw XXX, and she recently talked about brought in for the show and more. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Just Alyx and talked about being contacted for the show, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On her Raw XXX appearance: “It was an honor to be called. They did call me a month or two before that and asked me to go. Then like three weeks before they said, ‘Oh, schedule change.’ I’m used to that because they always did that. They change it a month ahead, three weeks, two nights before, and the night of the show. They always change the card. So you can’t take it personally. Then they called me two nights before and said, ‘Blayze, can you still come?’ I’m like, what? Oh my gosh, let me see. So you don’t know going in and you kind of negotiate beforehand on what are we doing. They told me they were just gonna have me play poker. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to play poker.’ They were like, ‘Blayze, it’s scripted.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s right.’ [laughs]”

On the Bella Twins being critical about the lack of women’s representation on the show: “My thought when I did see a little bit of that was like, ‘What is all of this?’ Then I started thinking, well, I was the only woman legend there. That was an honor. I thought maybe they’d be praising that at least. You know, having one of their older peers there. But I didn’t see any of that. If they were so upset, why wouldn’t they say? ‘Why did Blayze not have anything better for her than just a poker game?’ So it goes both ways. I guess to have one there is great. But then again, it could have been more than a poker game.”