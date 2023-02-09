Madusa On Mandy Rose Having a FanTime Account: ‘Why Is It Such a Big Deal?’

Mandy Rose was released from WWE earlier last month over the content posted to her FanTime account, and Madusa recently weighed in on the matter. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Just Alyx and was asked about Rose’s release and her posting risque content to the account; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rose having her FanSite account: “Mandy is a full-grown woman and she has her own choices in life. Repercussions come from your choices in life, her doing what she did, and she knew going in… So if it was in her contract and it was ok for her to do FanTime, then who gives a crap, right? If it wasn’t, then she knew that the repercussions were coming. But OK, it was her choice. Why is it such a big deal?”

On fans criticizing Rose for the account: “If her fans say they support her, then they should support her decision. To each their own, man. Why do we even care what other people are doing in their own time and criticize them?”