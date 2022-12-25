Madusa Weighs In On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Whether There Was a Double Standard At Play

Madusa was recently asked about Mandy Rose’s WWE release, and she weighed in on the possibility of a double standard being in play regarding it. As you likely know, Rose was released from WWE, reportedly over the NSFW content she was posting to her FanTime account. Madusa was asked about the situation while speaking with Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast, and you can see some highlights below:

On what advice she’d give Rose: “That question is brought up a lot, everyone has their own reasoning, everyone has their own decisions, and we are a product of our actions, let’s put it that way. Even with times changing, if Mandy chose to be a pro wrestler, sign with WWE, and get a second chance by going to NXT and reinventing herself, and she just ignited. She really came into her own, right? She was doing so good, and it was so beautiful to see. Her and I get along great, and I feel that if you’re under contract, you know what the rules are, if you want to try to push the envelope, you know what the ramifications are.

On whether Rose was given warnings about the situation: “I’m not saying what she chose to do was wrong for Mandy, but perhaps maybe wrong for the contract. If you know you’re going into the contract and signing with a company with these rules and regulations of what you can do and what you can’t do, then you should know the rules, right? On the other hand, with her own fan page. I think it’s great to have side hustles. However, if you’re under a contract that owns your likeness, even though you’re using a different name, and you’re being presented in that way where it has effects on what you’re doing, a company has every right to, you know, have a standoff meeting and probably communicate with you once or twice, and then do what they need to do, or is it a double standard… I’m just saying, men in general with this business, it still happens today, can get hung out by their balls sack and still get a second chance. If she got a warning, then she still continued to do it, and then she got fired, then shame on her. If you’re under contract, business is business. You know what you’re getting into period, unless she wanted to f it up, take her hiatus and go somewhere else, then that was her choice. We don’t know that, I don’t know that, you don’t know that.” Madusa said.

On what she would do in a similar situation: “I’m sure she had a lawyer, my lawyer, and I would sit down to look at this contract. I cannot be on Twitch. I cannot have my own ‘fans only’ page. I’m dedicated to just this, and I would say, ‘Okay, I’m willing to accept that and sign this contract for X amount of years. Then when this comes due to renew, I’ll reevaluate it to see if this is what I want to do, and then maybe pursue other things, and that’s how I do business.'”

On the potential double standard: “I think there are things that still need to be changed. If it was a double standard, if there was no warning for her, guys get warnings in this business, and they’re still employed there, which is unfortunate.”