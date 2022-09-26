wrestling / News
Madusa Names Jacqueline As Her First Choice For A Retirement Match
In a recent interview with SEScoops, Madusa commented that she would absolutely want to go up against Jacqueline for her opponent of choice in a retirement match (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
On why she would want Jacqueline opposite herself in the ring: “Here is a woman that was basically parallel with me through my whole career. We started at the same time and we were in the same organizations at the same time sometimes. And do you realize that her and I have never wrestled each other? What the hell?”
On how she would pick her opponent in general: “My thought on this would be, it would have to be somebody that would be great chemistry and that could carry my ass in a way, that if I bumped my head and I didn’t know what was going on, they could carry the match.”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
- EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases