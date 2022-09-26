Madusa Names Jacqueline As Her First Choice For A Retirement Match

In a recent interview with SEScoops, Madusa commented that she would absolutely want to go up against Jacqueline for her opponent of choice in a retirement match (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On why she would want Jacqueline opposite herself in the ring: “Here is a woman that was basically parallel with me through my whole career. We started at the same time and we were in the same organizations at the same time sometimes. And do you realize that her and I have never wrestled each other? What the hell?”

On how she would pick her opponent in general: “My thought on this would be, it would have to be somebody that would be great chemistry and that could carry my ass in a way, that if I bumped my head and I didn’t know what was going on, they could carry the match.”