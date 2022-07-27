Madusa Appears On NWA Powerrr & WWE NXT, Makes Title Announcements On Both Shows

Madusa (or Alundra Blayze if you prefer) made appearances on both NWA Powerrr and WWE NXT this week, and both involved announcements about women’s titles. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on this week’s episode of Powerrr to announce that the company is instituting an NWA Women’s Television Championship. No details were announced regarding how or when the first champion would be determined, though it was reported last week that the title would likely be a vehicle for Allysin Kay, who did appear in the segment and say she felt like Billy Corgan created the championship so that she could win it.

Meanwhile, Madusa appeared under her WWE character name of Alundra Blayze on NXT to announce the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions would be determined on next week’s NXT in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Roxanne Perez appeared in a backstage segment after chasing Cora Jade away from Zoey Stark earlier in the show. Perez talked about how Jade disrespected the title by throwing it in the trash and Blayze — who famously threw the WWF Women’s Title in the garbage on WCW television in 1995 — brought in the garbage can so that Perez could take the title out. Blayze then said that the new champions would be determined next week.