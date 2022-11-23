Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released

Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:

On being brought into WWE in 1993: “Vince was very serious at the moment because it stayed dormant for a while. So he wanted to revive the women’s wrestling. But he wanted at that point, he wanted a woman that could wrestle that would change the game. He basically told me he wanted somebody athletic that looked, you know, athletic and was athletic, and could carry her own and the company itself.”

On who helped get her signed: “If it wasn’t for Greg Valentine calling Pat Patterson and saying, ‘Hey Pat I, got a girl, she’s on the independent scene. I’ve seen her, you’ve got to check her out. She’s freaking phenomenal, she just came back from Japan and she’s ready to kick some ass. She’ll blow you know 60% of the guys’s matches out of the water, right?’ So you know, Patterson he’s like, ‘Okay, you think she’s all that? Okay, let’s check her out. So sure enough, they did their diligence and they actually, we spoke on the phone. They flew me out and then it was a perfect marriage.”

On her release from WWE in 1995: “So when that went sour, Vince was — I was always a Vince girl as far as business. And I knew it wasn’t deliberate. I knew it wasn’t deliberate. I was getting ready to go to the town, getting my bags packed, getting ready to leave and FedEx came to my door and handed me a FedEx. And I — thank God I opened it. I opened it and it was a letter. And I’m like, ‘Okay, dear Debrah, we will no longer be needing your services in the WWF. I was like, ‘What? What the hell? This is a rib, right? This is a joke.’ Nope, called the office and that’s what it was, [they] just let me go. I was still their champion.”

On why she was released: “He wasn’t thinking right because even back then, Vince would never let their Champion go. He wasn’t in his right mind. And when I say that, it’s because I knew it wasn’t hurtful or deliberate. I think he was grasping saying, ‘How do we do this? How do we save money? What do we got to do, we got to do it quick.’ And boom, he did it.

“He was going through the steroid scandal then, which was huge. He’s going through the IRS scandal, and all the you know, personal crap and you know, affair s**t. And that, you know, they needed to downsize because their door is almost closed right then. And he didn’t know what to do, so he just got rid of the women.”

