Madusa Reacts To Cora Jade’s Promo On WWE NXT 2.0
July 20, 2022 | Posted by
As previously noted, Cora Jade threw her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title in the trash during a promo explaining her heel turn on Roxanne Perez. The move was exactly what Madusa did to the WWE Women’s title when she showed up on WCW Nitro nearly thirty years ago. So it makes sense that Madusa would comment on social media.
She wrote: “Great promo… #coraismoney.”
Great promo… #coraismoney 💲💲💲@CoraJadeWWE @WWENXT @WWEUniverse https://t.co/qvD5lE3lRx
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 20, 2022
🙏🏻❤️
— Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) July 20, 2022
