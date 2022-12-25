wrestling / News
Madusa Reveals Her Reaction When Contacted About Her WWE Hall of Fame Induction
– During a recent interview on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, discussed her WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015 and why she was scared at the time. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Madusa on being scared about the induction: “Reluctant? No, I was scared! I was getting ready for a race, and my phone went off with a text. The first message was ‘hey, this is WWE, please call us.'”
On her initial thought when she got the text: “He must need my new address for tax reasons or something. My first question was, ‘does Vince [McMahon] know?'”
On how she was treated during her induction night: “Everybody was so amazing… They were all asking questions, they were in awe… They were so polite.”
