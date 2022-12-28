wrestling / News
Madusa Says She Was Confused When She Won the WCW Cruiserweight Title
– During a recent virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) discussed winning the WCW Cruiserweight Championship from Evan Karagias at WCW Starrcade 1999. She later lost the title to Oklahoma (aka Ed Ferrera) at WCW Souled Out 2000 the following month.
Madusa said on her reaction to winning the title (via WrestlingInc.com) was one of confusion. She recalled on the event, “Confused. I was like ‘Why wouldn’t they give me the Ladies Championship?’ Somebody there didn’t like me.”
