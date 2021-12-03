Madusa Was Scared Before Speaking With Vince McMahon At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Madusa recalled having her first encounter with Vince McMahon in over 20 years at the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in a new interview. Madusa spoke with Wrestling Inc promoting her involvement as narrator in the new documentary The Flying Greek about Mike Pappas. You can check out the highlights below:

On the documentary: “It’s just about overcoming the odds and leaving a legacy. You know, he didn’t realize how much of a legacy he left and so it’s very emotional for him in this film. It makes me just tear up right now, it’s amazing. The story, I connected with so well and became a part of my baby as well, if you know what I mean. The love for the film and all the hard work and everything. Because I related to not understanding what kind of legacy that I may be leaving. That happened to me when I went into the Hall Of Fame.”

On having her first encounter with Vince McMahon in 20 years at the Hall of Fame ceremony: “I was scared s**tless actually. I didn’t know what to expect, I hadn’t seen Vince in 20 years or whatever, I didn’t know what to expect. But the initial coming in, meeting everybody, seeing everyone, doing everything, and then that initial hello to Vince was just overwhelmingly wonderful. He was so kind and nice. Hopefully, it wasn’t a work but in this business, you don’t know. But I would hope not, I don’t think so. I’ve always been a Vince girl. I would always show up, I was never late to gigs, I always passed my piss test. It was one of those freak things, he wanted to change it up and he got rid of the women.”

On being scared of getting back into the business: “I was scared s**tless, I was just scared going back into the business. That was my first time. I didn’t know what to expect. I was so undoctored of the old school and the misogynist, the hard ways and the antics and the hard life. It was a struggle. I was good to wrestling, wrestling wasn’t good to me. Period.”

On being referred to as an inspiration at the ceremony: “I didn’t expect any of that. I did not expect any of it, and when I got there, they were so cordial and so nice and so giving. The girls were so professional and loving. It was a 180. I was breaking down inside without breaking down on the outside. Because the whole 180 turn of what I experienced. I was looking at these women thinking, ‘I am so glad you don’t have to go through what I did.’ Just to see this, and the opportunity and everything made me feel like I did my job.”