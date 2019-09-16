Various News: Madusa Seeking Funding For Docuseries, Free Kota Ibushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Match, Al Snow’s School Gets Accredited

– Madusa is still looking for funding through IndieGogo for her planned docuseries My Personal (R)evolution.

In “My Personal (R)evolution,”

Madusa transports us into the heart-wrenching story of an abused child who is forced to learn entrepreneurial skills to survive. She perseveres throughout her childhood and late into adolescence, with the temptation of the darker side yet never succumbed to the illicit life that surrounds her. All odds are against her, including life-threatening medical issues until one day she meets a Hollywood stunt coordinator. That one meeting would change the trajectory of her life.

All she ever wanted was love, all she ever got was abandonment. Tragedy to triumph, this story will send you on an emotional rollercoaster ride that is raw and real.

This is MY Personal (R)evolution…

“This is the story you’ve never heard, and nobody wants to talk about,” Madusa says in the heart-wrenching promotional trailer that shows glimpses of the unique hardships and gut-wrenching climb to the top.

This is Madusa’s life story.

– Al Snow has announced that his Al Snow Wrestling Academy has been granted a provisional approval from the state of Kentucky to be a state accredited trade school.

Thank you everyone for your continued support. pic.twitter.com/7u1OCivY52 — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) September 15, 2019

– NJPW has released a free match featuring Kota Ibushi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi from the 2017 G1 Climax.