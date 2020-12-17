Madusa Takes Shots At Britt Baker On Twitter

In a post on Twitter last night, Britt Baker complained in her heel persona about not having her own action figure. This got a response from Madusa, who took shots at her and said she has to earn respect.

Baker wrote: “Imagine being the face of a division, the first woman signed, a role model, Michael Jordan, the baddest bitch on the block, a dentist…. and STILL not have an action figure.”

Madusa replied: “Well let’s see…I believe you just learned how to tie your boots, & got handed your position… it is almost 2021 and women’s Wrestling is fast tracking I’m sure you will have one soon.However it took me 20+ years before I received mine. Some people just earn respect differently.”

Baker also got responses from others in wrestling like Renee Paquette (who also replied to Madusa), Chelsea Green and others.

Imagine being the face of a division, the first woman signed, a role model, Michael Jordan, the baddest bitch on the block, a dentist…. and STILL not have an action figure. 😡 @AEW — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 16, 2020

I’m ready to boycott. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 16, 2020

Lol I can’t w you — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 16, 2020