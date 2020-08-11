wrestling / News
Madusa Takes WWE to Task Over Raw Underground Dancers, Lance Storm Responds
Madusa is not too happy with Raw Underground’s use of female dancers, and took to Twitter to call the company out over them. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to her account to criticize the company for “bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women.” Blayze continued:
“Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos?”
That brought a response from Lance Storm, who agreed with Madusa’s point and said that WWE should “do a women’s Underground and have 3 Chip and Dale type dancers. If you’re going to do eye candy and least do it for everyone”:
I agree with your point completely. I will pop huge tonight though if they do a women’s Underground and have 3 Chip and Dale type dancers. If you’re going to do eye candy and least do it for everyone. #equality
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 10, 2020
