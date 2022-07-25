wrestling / News

Madusa Thanks Vince McMahon For Helping Women’s Wrestling

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Madusa AEW Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Madusa thanked Vince McMahon for his role in the rise of women’s wrestling and wished him well in his retirement. McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE this past Friday.

She wrote: “Thank you @VinceMcMahon for the opportunities with a movement that changed the trajectory for women’s wrestling years to come! Wishing you a bad ass retirement.

