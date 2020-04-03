Madusa To Chat With Fans Live During Wrestlemania 36 On FITE

FITE TV has announced that former WWF Women’s Champion Madusa will have a live chat with fans when Wrestlemania is presented on the service for the first time this weekend. Here’s the press release:

Available on FITE PPV: Wrestlemania 36 Too Big for Just One Night!

WHAT: The Biggest WWE event of the year over 2 nights / 16 matches!

WWE Hall of Famer, MADUSA / ALUNDRA BLAYZE will be our special guest in the FITE LIVE CHAT to answer questions and offer her thoughts on this historic event.

DATES: Saturday, April 4th & Sunday, April 5th – 7pm EST each evening

