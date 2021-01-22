Madusa Wants a Retirement Match in WWE

Madusa is looking to end her career in a WWE ring, and took to social media to express that desire. The former Alundra Blayze, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, replied to a post from WWE’s Twitter account asking who fans would like to see show up in this year Royal Rumble matches and called for a match to finish her career out on.

Madusa posted:

“Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this, I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger.”

The member of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame class last took to the ring in 2018 at WWE Evolution in the 20-woman Battle Royal, which was won by Nia Jax.