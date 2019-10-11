WWE News: Mae Young Classic Reportedly Delayed to 2020, Bret Hart Appearing at WHL Game, Most Watched WWE Network Shows

– WWE has reportedly pushed the Mae Young Classic out to 2020 after planning to hold it this year. As was reported over the weekend, the ticket website for NXT began advertising tapings for the tournament for November 2nd and 3rd at Full Sail University. However, those were quickly pulled offline and WWE said that the details were posted in error.

According to The WON, the company had a “change of plans” and decided to hold it off until 2020.

– The WON also notes that the most-watched WWE Network shows of the past week were:

1. Hell in a Cell

2. WWE Chronicle: Goldberg

3. NXT 10.4.19

4. Hell in a Cell Kickoff show

5.Clash of Champions 2019

6. WWE Untold: Kane

7. SummerSlam 2019

– The Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League have announced that November 2nd will be Bret Hart Night. The special neight will be a benefit to battle prostate cancer, of which Hart a survivor. You can find out more details at the link, but the event is described as follows:

The Hitmen will honour their namesake, Bret Hart, during the 7:00 p.m. game against the Saskatoon Blades by highlighting Hart’s wrestling legacy, commitment to the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre and longstanding relationship with the team.

There will also be four wrestling matches from Prairie Wrestling Alliance after the game.