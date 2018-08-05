wrestling / News
WWE News: Mae Young Classic Competitors Appear at NXT Show, Bella Twins Celebrate National Sisters Day
August 5, 2018 | Posted by
– Several Mae Young Classic competitors appeared at the NXT live show in Orlando on Saturday, including Toni Storm, Jinny, Deonna Purrazzo and more. You can see pics of the competitors below:
Awesome! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/f1Zqw9Obs5
— Brian Gage (@TheBrianGage) August 4, 2018
20 of the women for the #MYC2 at #NXTOrlando #WomensWrestling #nxt #wwe pic.twitter.com/vtu3CGSPJh
— ❤️ Libby ❤️ (@lahill122) August 4, 2018
– The Bella Twins released the following video to celebrate National Sisters Day: