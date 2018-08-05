Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mae Young Classic Competitors Appear at NXT Show, Bella Twins Celebrate National Sisters Day

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm

– Several Mae Young Classic competitors appeared at the NXT live show in Orlando on Saturday, including Toni Storm, Jinny, Deonna Purrazzo and more. You can see pics of the competitors below:

Welcome to #NXTOrlando

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on

– The Bella Twins released the following video to celebrate National Sisters Day:

