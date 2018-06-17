Mae Young Classic’s Jazzy Gabert Cleared to Return to Ring

– Jazzy Gabert, who competed in the first Mae Young Classic, has been cleared to return to the ring. Gabert posted to her Instagram account to announce that her doctor has cleared her to return to competitive training, and that she’s available for bookings.

Gabert was offered a WWE contract after her involvement in the Mae Young Classic, but the company rescinded it after she was revealed to have three herniated discs in her neck. She underwent neck surgery in December.