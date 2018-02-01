The Magnificent Seven: 7 Hopes For Lucha Underground Season 4

Despite rumors that Lucha Underground might have to call it a wrap after season three, the announcement came out this past fall that the show will indeed have a fourth season. The show will reportedly operate on a lower budget, and has shifted how it books talents in terms of willingness to share them with other promotions. For all of the changes and challenges the promotion faces, it also benefits from a wave of momentum after a very strong Ultima Lucha Tres finale, featuring strong matches, storyline development, and the crowning of new champions.

As of the time I’m writing, word is most of season four tapes in February, and there’s not yet confirmed word about when it will air. In this time when so much is up in the air, this article takes a look at seven hopes for what season four will hold.

#7. Sexy Star Quietly Disappears

Sexy Star was pushed as the top female star across the first three seasons, culminating in her becoming the first, and to date only female Lucha Underground Champion. She capped season three by defeating Taya in a Last Luchadora Standing bout.

In the time since season three finished airing, Star would find herself in hot water, drawing the ire of the wrestling world at large when she legitimately injured Rosemary at AAA’s TripleMania event. The unprofessional behavior marked the climax of Star and another wrestler in the four-way match shooting on each other throughout the match. Star drew attention from wrestlers well beyond the lucha libre world and the general consensus is that she’s ben blacklisted by most promotions of any significance.

It’s a shame for Lucha Underground to lose a talent the company had invested in. The last thing a company that’s still trying to find stable footing needs, though, is to be associated with such a poorly received figure. Besides that, Star doesn’t now feel like a star deserving of the accolades the company put on her up to this point, especially with over talents like Ivelisse and Taya at their disposal (not to mention Catrina just having proven herself as an in-ring talent after years of great character work).

#6. Aztec Warfare Rages On

While the Royal Rumble has largely disappointed over the last few iterations, Aztec Warfare has felt like a revelation. It’s an event with similar rules to the Rumble, but that has featured a flair for the unpredictable, and pin fall/submission rules that feel more compelling in this day and age than old school battle royal guidelines. The first show-long match was an instant classic that crowned Prince Puma as the promotion’s first champion. The second introduced not only Rey Mysterio to the show, but also The Monster Matanza Cueto as a stellar lead monster heel. The third, won by Sexy Star, may have been the least great iteration, but was still better than any Rumble since at least 2012.

Lucha Underground has done a tremendous job with gimmick matches on the whole, but Aztec Warfare is one of the promotion’s most special offerings. The continuation of this tradition marks one of the pieces of Lucha Underground’s return for fans to be most excited about.

#5. We Haven’t Seen the Last of the Worldwide Underground

The last we saw of Lucha Underground suggested The Worldwide Underground stable was on the skids. In particular, Taya lost her Last Luchadora Standing grudge match with Sexy Star, while Johnny Mundo all the more momentously dropped the Lucha Underground Championship to Prince Puma.

Of course, the first promo for season four featured Mundo promising to get his title back, and in so doing, suggesting the Worldwide Underground will continue to be a big part of the show.

The Worldwide Underground didn’t exactly break new ground and wasn’t the greatest stable of all time, but it was a very entertaining unit that felt something like what would happen had WCW given the Hollywood Blonds a main event run, or if the Miz and John Morrison had been taken more seriously by WWE. They’re a creative, athletically gifted, and wildly entertaining unit that nicely furthered Mundo’s heel gimmick in particular. Here’s hoping the shenanigans of Mundo, Taya, PJ Black, Jack Evans, and Ricky Mundo have only just begun come season four.

#4. The Gauntlet of the Gods Goes Somewhere

Lucha Underground has a big of a checkered past when it comes to paying off its more elaborate storylines. The backstage events that often transcend wrestling and hint at mystical or apocalyptic happenings can be one of the most captivating and unique aspects of the promotion. They can also, however, lead to anticlimactic places or the absence of a real resolution altogether.

The Gauntlet of the Gods has had a lot of promise since it was introduced in the program between Cage and Texano, but stalled out a bit on the vague notion that it awarded Cage super powers and perhaps a higher purpose for parties well beyond himself. The angle didn’t have a clear explanation, much less resolution, and rather than Cage transforming or getting something new to do, the gauntlet instead wound up the prize for a triple threat between Cage, Jeremiah Crane, and Mil Muertes, before being stolen by a returning King Cuerno.

As it stands, the Gauntlet feels something like the Million Dollar Championship—sort of like a title, but not one with a real meaning. Hopefully the Gauntlet angle will pay off with something interesting, rather than just keeping upper mid carders occupied with something.

#3. The Vignettes Carry On

One of the major features that distinguishes Lucha Underground from any other wrestling promotion is the skillful, artful use of professionall produced vignettes. The unconventional show structure—that only the viewers at home, and not the commentary team or fans in the Temple are necessarily aware of the vignettes—can take some getting used to, and sometimes creates storytelling redundancies. The device, however, allows Lucha Underground to tap into back stories and more elaborate plots than most promotions dare try.

When rumors broke that Lucha Underground may or may not return, and if it did it would be on a fraction of the budget, pundits assumed that meant the vignettes would be a thing of the past. While Lucha Underground may have to scale back their volume, or get creatively frugal about shooting on location, hopefully this key aspect of the promotion’s identity can remain mostly intact.

#2. The Trios Championship Returns To Prominence

One of the truest highlights of Lucha Underground’s first season was the emergence of Son of Havoc, Ivelisse, and Angelico in a new spin on the old trope of tag team partners who don’t quite get a long, but nonetheless function beautifully when they hit the ring together. The ex-romantic partner angle between Havoc and Ivelisse, and Angelico’s explosive athleticism set up all kinds of tremendous dynamics for the team’s promos, as well as their matches.

The Trios Championship has enjoyed some other highlights, and by and large featured good-to-great matches. Just the same, the title became a bit of an afterthought when Drago, Fenix, and Aero Star held it, and the long reign for The Disciples of Death firmly planted the championship as one of secondary importance.

Ultima Lucha Tres saw Killshot and Dante Fox steal the show, first with an outstanding, violent Hell of War Match, followed by teaming up with The Mack as reluctant partners to capture the titles. While partners who don’t get along bit may be a bit played, it was good to see the company move back toward the roots of the title—finding a route to feature underappreciated talents, while playing tribute to the fast and furious six-man tag style traditional to lucha libre. After break out performances, particularly from Fox, here’s hoping Lucha Underground stays the course and gives this team and their titles plenty of opportunities to shine in season four.

#1. Pentagon Dark Remains the Man

As Lucha Underground’s first season rolled along, Pentagon Dark emerged on the short list of one of the promotion’’s most over stars. It was a particularly impressive feat given that the guy has never cut an English language promo for the company, and yet his violent sensibilities, charisma, and skill in the ring have gotten him over with fans of all kinds.

It looked as though Lucha Underground were demonstrating good patience in waiting to elevate him to the tip top of the card, waiting for him to challenge the Monster Matanza Cueto all the way until Ultima Lucha Dos. The guy’s momentum seemed to be a bit squandered when he didn’t go over there, though, and never got another real shake at the title until the end of super-sized season three. Winning a rock solid Ladder Match against Son of Havoc to take the Gift of the Gods Championship, then “cashing in” for the final match of the season all fit his persona for delivering in the ring and delivering exciting moments. Follow up will be key, though, as Lucha Underground really ought to get behind its organically over top star, especially with Prince Puma now out of the picture as the other top home-grown guy.

What would you would add to the list? Let us know what you think in the comments.

