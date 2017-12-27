The Magnificent Seven: Hulk Hogan’s Top 7 Monster Heel Challengers

What can I say? The holiday season gets me sentimental and nostalgic, so when I was scheming on what to write about for this week’s column, I found myself drawn to a nostalgic topic—the very roots of my wrestling fandom.

I was a child of the 1980s. While I understand all of the baggage attached to Hulk Hogan now, and can agree with why many reject celebrating his legacy, I also still hold dear childhood memories of the guy and the arguable prime of his career from the mid-1980s to early 1990s.

One of the cornerstones of that period (and beyond) was Hogan fending off monster heel challengers. The term monster heel is an ambiguous one, and I acknowledge there’s no real agreed upon definition. For the purposes of this countdown I’m focusing on guys who were, by some meaningful dimension, bigger than Hogan—taller, heavier, or stronger. So, Sid Justice from 1992 WWF programming, or Zeus before him would qualify. Kevin Sullivan or The Butcher from mid-1990s WCW, despite playing vaguely monstrous characters, would not count.

In compiling this countdown, I was less concerned with how objectively great the talent at hand was than his fit—the guy’s chemistry working a program with Hulk Hogan. So while Big Van Vader, for example, was arguably as good, if not a better talent than several names on this list, his challenge to Hogan felt anachronistic for the surrounding culture of wrestling, not to mention that Vader’s brand of legitimate dominance was an awkward fit, not to mention the performer’s reluctance to meaningfully put Hogan over. Almost by definition of ranking Hulk Hogan rivals, this countdown is not overly concerned with resulting match quality.

To qualify for this list, the monster heel need not necessarily have actually challenged Hogan for a title (though a number of the entries did) but rather have been a challenger to Hogan as the establishment hero or face of a company. As always, my personal opinion weighs heavily here.

#7. The Big Boss Man

The fact that The Big Bos Man was never really portrayed as a legitimate threat to Hulk Hogan and spent most of his national level career beneath main event status diminishes just how talented the man was, and what a solid complement he was to Hogan in his heyday. While Hogan was largely sizzle—all charisma with a fantastic look—Boss Man was steak with a stiff, brutal style of offense for the era, and alarming quickness for a man his size. (To acknowledge a potential hole in Boss Man’s inclusion, it’s a bit spurious if he actually was bigger than Hogan by any real dimension—an inch or two shorter and billed as only a bit heavier; I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because, particularly early on, he was booked as monster heel super heavyweight.)

Boss Man challenged Hogan to help fill in some important holes. First, he and Akeem teamed up as the Twin Towers and gave Hogan and Randy Savage placeholder heel challengers before they were ready to feud with one another. Boss Man stepped in again to work a series with Hogan, including a Saturday Night’s Main Event cage match, when Hogan was engaged in a bigger program with Zeus who wasn’t equipped to hold up his end in the ring. In each case, Boss Man gave Hogan some of his best monster heel style matches.

#6. The Giant

The Hogan vs. monster heel formula was overripe, and Paul Wight was far from his prime when this feud went down in WCW in 1995. Despite those limitations, the man who would become The Big Show offered something important as a challenger to Hogan’s first reign as WCW Champion, in his last major feud before he turned heel with the nWo—The Giant was a legitimately fresh face whom fans legitimately didn’t know what to expect from.

For all of its silly, campy elements, The Dungeon of Doom was a fair enough way to introduce The Giant and pitch him as a meaningful threat to The Hulkster. Moreover, while their monster truck battle at Halloween Havoc, and the aftermath of Hogan punching the big guy off the roof of the arena was all silly and unentertaining, the match to follow accomplished what it needed to. It was a perfectly reasonable bot in the Hogan vs. monster heel mold, and it succeeded in creating a new star when The Giant actually went over and won the WCW Championship in his debut match.

The Giant would drop the title due to contract shenanigans, and Hogan would end up beating his rival in the return match at SuperBrawl. Just the same, a new main event level star was born. The Giant would become a key player in the nWo angle over the two and a half years to follow before moving on to build his legacy in WWE.

#5. Brock Lesnar

As much as Brock Lesnar is a decisively modern athlete for his combination of size, athleticism, and shoot-fighting acumen, when he debuted there were ways in which he came across as a throwback. He was a monster heel who mowed through competition during an era when squash matches had largely disappeared, and he had more than a little Ivan Drago flair around him as WWE built him up as an unbeatable force.

A monster like this would, historically, have been built as an obstacle for Hulk Hogan to have ultimately overcome. Hogan was back for a nostalgia run when Lesnar was on the rise. Rather than Lesnar being built as a chapter in Hogan’s grand story, however, one might argue the inverse was true because Hogan was used as fodder to get Lesnar over on his way to his first world title run.

While some claim that Hogan at least asked for, if didn’t actually get a commitment that he’d go over Lesnar in a return match down the road, for the one match they did actually have, Lesnar went over decisively, bearhugging Hogan into oblivion for the violent, dominant win. In an era gone by, Hogan may have gotten the last laugh over this seemingly unbeatable monster heel challenger. In Lesnar’s day, he was the next evolution of monster, actually capable of decimating the old man.

#4. King Kong Bundy

As WWE sorted out the Hogan vs. monster heel formula, four-hundred pound King Kong Bundy was a key figure in connecting the dots. Bundy was big, yes, and also built a nice reputation as a killer for so decisively defeating foes that he’d demand a five-count, rather than a traditional three-count pin. He crushed SD Jones in record time at WrestleMania 1, then set up a compelling injury angle with Hogan himself in the build to the two squaring off at WrestleMania 2.

Like most monster heels who challenged Hogan, there was never really doubt as to who would win out in the long run, but Bundy’s not only big but downright mean character was a compelling fit and that WrestleMania showdown quite arguably gave Hogan one of his better matches within the formula.

#3. Earthquake

As the 1980s turned over into the 1990s, one could argue that the monster heel main event shtick was played out, particularly after WWE really pulled at some threads with Zeus, an actor who was not meaningfully prepared to wrestle, let alone wrestle in a high profile spot with the biggest wrestling company in the world. Earthquake came across as a last gasp for this genre of heel. At about Hogan’s height and over 450 pounds, he had the size factor down, but also had a quickness analogous to The Big Boss Man, and made his mark by meanly crushing top faces beneath his weight with a killer instinct along the lines of King Kong Bundy. He was the type of talent who could do more than simply work the old formula, but actually subtly improve upon through skilled ring work.

Perhaps it’s a matter of the WWF at the time seeing big things in Earthquake or setting him up to challenge The Ultimate Warrior for the world title before changing directions to feature Sgt. Slaughter as an Iraqi sympathizer. Whatever the exact rationale, Earthquake actually escaped with a countout loss in his blow off match with Hogan at SummerSlam 1990 and remained at or around the spot of top heel in the company for the rest of the year before quietly taking a step back to the tag ranks and ultimately putting over his spiritual monster successor, Yokozuna.

#2. The Undertaker

In The Undertaker, WWE broke the monster heel mold. He arrived at Survivor Series 1990 and dominated. He was set up to challenge Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship a year later and looked as though he’d fall into old patterns as just another intimidating obstacle for Hogan to overcome.

Instead, The Undertaker won.

No, the situation wasn’t entirely cut and dry but when the two squared off one on one with the world title on the line, The Undertaker picked up the pin with an assist from Ric Flair and unseated Hogan as champ. The reign wouldn’t last long as a kerfuffle of a rematch at the This Tuesday in Texas PPV led to the title being vacated and going on the line for the 1992 Royal Rumble. Regardless, The Undertaker was not only a credible challenger, but a paradigm shifter for establishing Hogan could lose under these circumstances. He’d go one better as Hogan’s foil, unseating him for another world title a decade later in Hogan’s first WWE nostalgia run.

#1. Andre the Giant

In a business full of big men, there’s only one true giant. His name is Andre.

While the WWF was generaly quite good at building monster heels to pose entertaining challengers to Hogan, none had the credibility of Andre the Giant. After over twenty years in professional wrestling, he’d legitimately built a legacy as unbeatable—a kind of credibility you can’t manufacture over a few months. Thus, as he entered the twilight of his full-time wrestling career, Vince McMahon made a masterstroke when he pitched that the Giant turn heel for a big money feud with Hogan, to reach its climax in front of the largest pro wrestling crowd the business had ever seen at WrestleMania 3.

Even at the time, you ad suspect Hogan was going over, because the WWF’s style of the day wouldn’t abide the monster heel—even the chief among them—closing out the biggest show in company history by beating the biggest hero in the company for the world title. Still, Andre had enough legend attached to him to both create a sliver of doubt and, perhaps even more importantly, inspire a sense that something historic was going to happen when he did go down to the Hulkster.

Hogan’s body slam of Andre—while far from the first anyone (or even Hogan) had accomplished the feat—felt like the stuff of instant legend and the leg drop and pin to follow were all but academic relative to that sheer display of strength from the Hulkster. Hogan was already among the most over wrestling talents ever going into this match, but in that moment, he broached Andre levels of legend. The pair facilated WWE’s ascension to its highest peaks, cementing the foundation for the worldwide company it would remain for thirty-plus years to follow.

Whom would you add to the list? Yokozuna and Kamala were my top runners up. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Read more from Mike Chin at his website and follow him on Twitter @miketchin.