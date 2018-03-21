The Magnificent Seven: The Top 7 WrestleMania Squashes

When fans think about the legacy of WrestleMania, we tend to be drawn toward big moments and big matches. Whether it was dream matches that only kind of delivered in the ring like John Cena vs. The Rock and Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, or legit five-star-ish outings like Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat or The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, these are matches that built Wrestlemania’s identity as the biggest wrestling show of the year.

The show has also, however, featured some squashes. Sometimes that’s a matter of the show running long and only being able to afford guys a couple minutes to get on the card before the show needs to move on to leave sufficient time for the headliners. Other times, however, we get squashes by design—lightning quick matches that have a heel getting his comeuppance or a face getting utterly dominated by a monster on the rise. For the purposes of this column, I’m classifying squashes as matches that were almost entirely one-sided and lasted under five minutes from bell to bell.

It’s difficult to rank squashes because, by design, they tend not to be great matches. I’m evaluating the matches here based on not only in-ring quality, but the story they were telling in their immediate context, and implications of the match. To address one match right off the bat (though commenters who only skim the headlines will surely still try to find fault…) this list doesn’t include Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan. Yes, this was a historically important squash for not only the world title change it entailed, but for arguably kick-starting the Yes! Movement that led Bryan to eventual ‘Mania glory. There’s no clear indication that that was by design, though, and I’d actually argue that it was one of the worst WrestleMania squashes for so thoroughly misreading the audience and thinking they’d enjoying seeing Sheamus quickly embarrass Bryan, rather than witnessing the two put on the kind of killer match they were capable of (let alone giving the organically over Bryan a spotlight moment at ‘Mania).

#7. Earthquake Over Adam Bomb

In reflecting on the history of WrestleMania squashes, I was hoping to privilege those matches that were quick squashes by design, or at least sort of intentionally planned. This half-minute entry from WrestleMania 10 probably falls more into accidental territory—e.g., time management got away from WWE and a match that probably wouldn’t have been that long anyway got compressed even further.

The good news is that I don’t know that anyone bought WrestleMania 10 for the purpose of watching this big man showdown, and while a hoss battle may have been a fun spectacle, the bout was probably best off left quite short. The match saw Bomb defend his manager Harvey Wippleman and bully ring announcer Howard Finkel, before face Earthquake made short work of him. The match wasn’t anything to write home about, but worked well enough as a fun surprise and kept the show moving.

#6. The Ultimate Warrior Over Triple H

WrestleMania 12 saw The Ultimate Warrior return to the WWF after three-year-plus absence. While the return of a major star felt pretty exciting, Warrior also felt like an awkward fit for the show at that point, as the company had moved on to feature in-ring wizards Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at the top of the card. Meanwhile, hardcore fans were starting to feel a bit wary of Warrior for the disappearing acts he’d pulled twice before, ostensibly in his prime, and WWE was probably looking at him pretty cautiously itself at this point.

So, Warrior returned and squashed a guy thoroughly enmeshed in the mid-card—young Hunter Hearst Helmesley. It’s pretty fascinating to me how the perception of this match has changed over time. In its moment, I know I loved it and I suspect a fair portion of the audience felt the same way. After Triple H had arguably eclipsed the Warrior as a the bigger all-time star, opinions shifted, and Warrior working recklessly and making short work of a top prospect rubbed people the wrong way. As Triple H became less popular with the Internet fan base due to rumors of political machinations, they tended to remember the match more fondly for the joy of seeing Triple H buried in the short term. Finally, things balanced out a bit in more recent times, with Warrior now well-loved folk hero from WWE’s past, and fans generally coming to terms with who Triple H is and what he means to WWE and its future.

Putting all of these perception pieces aside, this match saw Warrior charge the ring, no-sell a Pedigree, then run wild for a minute or so, dominating the Connecticut Blue Blood. It wasn’t a masterpiece and it has its issues, but when you look at it from the perspective of getting the most out of Warrior by having him run through somebody, and pairing him with someone who didn’t really have a name to be tarnished, but did have the skills to sell effectively, it all worked out about as well as a Warrior-Triple H match at this point in history was going to.

#5. Kane Over Chavo Guerrero

The year was 2008 and after two years, WWE’s ECW brand was more fully settling into what it was. In the early going, there was a push for it to be a legit third brand, with Rob Van Dam at the fore, and star-studded cast that included names like Kurt Angle, The Big Show, and Chris Benoit behind him. RVD got busted with pot, though, and then Angle left WWE in a haze of injury and substance abuse problems. The Bobby Lashley experiment was lukewarm before WWE moved him up to the Raw roster. The Benoit family tragedy—purportedly on the same weekend when Benoit was slated to win the ECW Championship—recast John Morrison on the top of the brand, after which WWE hot-shotted the title to CM Punk when Morrison had a Wellness Policy suspension.

You can argue that Punk was the right fit to serve as the face of the brand at that time (I know I felt that way at the time) but ECW was transitioning to a rough draft of what NXT would become. It was largely a televised developmental territory with steady veterans main eventing as they helped usher in the next era of talent. So, Chavo Guerrero relieved Punk of the title, in part to free up Punk to move to the main-er roster and win a Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 24. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 24 also saw Guerrero eat a choke slam and get pinned by Kane in just a shave over ten seconds.

That’s a long walk to arrive at this squash match, but it’s worth recognizing that WrestleMania 24 may well have been the point when WWE most decisively gave up on ECW being portrayed as equal to Raw or Smackdown, and accepted it for what it was. Kane was a fitting champion for that transition—a big name of yore, and more than competent big man to head up the brand for a spell. Did Guerrero deserve better than to be so quickly disposed of? Probably, but this was hardly the worst hand WWE dealt him (remember his interminably long feud with Hornswoggle? Playing Jack Swagger’s mascot? Kerwin White?) and the moment was fun for what it was in its immediate context.

#4. Rey Mysterio Over JBL

WrestleMania 25 saw Intercontinental Champion JBL get on the mic and disavow his Texas roots in favor of celebrating New York City. The heel shtick, as obvious as it was, succeeded in planting the crowd firmly against him before Rey Mysterio charged the ring, hit his signature moves, and relieved JBL of the title in under a half-minute. This felt a lot like The Honky Tonk Man dropping the IC belt to the Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam for the loudmouthed heel working up the crowd, expressing his over-confidence, and taking an efficient beating to be properly humiliated. The cherry on top was JBL proceeding to furiously announce his retirement after getting his comeuppance.

The main limitation on this match, which gave me additional perspective on why WrestleMania squashes aren’t always good business, came to me because I was there for this ‘Mania live and sat behind a kid proudly donning a Mysterio mask, clearly pumped to see his hero in action. It was sad to see the kid deflated when he realized that those couple minutes—including entrance and post-match celebration–were all he was going to see of Mysterio that night.

#3. The Hart Foundation Over The Bolsheviks

WrestleMania 6 saw Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart interrupt the Bolsheviks’ Russian anthem and nail them with a Hart Attack to pick up the victory in under thirty seconds. On one hand, Bret Hart’s own book Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling diminishes this moment a bit for revealing that Hart was disappointed to be working a tag match after having been promised a singles run and then felt all the more robbed when he learned the match would be a lightning quick squash to keep the over-inflated card moving.

On the flip side of Hart’s disappointments, this squash confirmed that WWE viewed Hart and his team as head and shoulders above a pair like the Bolsheviks, big Russian heels who might have had their way with a team like the Hart Foundation five years earlier. It was progress for Hart’s career, not to mention that the Hart Foundation was a fluid enough team to make this squash look silky smooth in its fast-forward execution.

#2. The Shield Over Kane and The New Age Outlaws

Going into WrestleMania 29, I was in the minority that called Kane and The New Age Outlaws to win this match. In retrospect, it seems especially silly, and no, I didn’t see the Authority reps winning this match clean. I did, however, peg either Dean Ambrose to turn heel on his running buddies and sparking the Shield breakup that had been teased, or for the group to lose on a fluke or in-fighting to lead to a full-fledged split. The stable would end up splitting within a couple months, but boy was I wrong about the mechanics as the Hounds of Justice would instead go on to decisively win a feud against Evolution before splitting because they’d already peaked (and, in kayfabe, because Triple H got Seth Rollins to turn on the crew).

So, rather than a turning point in their story, WrestleMania 29 was a victory lap for The Shield. The trio positively decimated the opposition using their trademark frenzied and fluid team offense to make short work of the Authority crew. The crowd was into The Shield and while they probably would have liked seeing them perform for a longer period, it was nonetheless an entertaining romp that kept the show moving, and sent Billy Gunn and The Road Dogg packing to backstage roles at an appropriate time, when their nostalgia residency had run its course.

#1. King Kong Bundy Over SD Jones

As is the case for so many things in wrestling, the original iteration is often the best of them. King Kong Bundy squashed SD Jones at WrestleMania 1 in under ten seconds. The match saw Bundy unleash a quick and vicious flurry featuring an avalanche in the corner and a splash to score the pin. It was neither pretty nor elaborate, the match did exactly what it set out to in further establishing Bundy as an unstoppable force, while Jones didn’t really lose anything because he was well beneath Bundy on the card anyway.

The match comes across all the better for what would follow, as Bundy was pushed all the way to the top of the card and found himself challenging Hulk Hogan for the world title inside a steel cage a year later. Sure, Bundy could have had a longer back and forth match, and beaten a better established star to get there, but Bundy-Jones was a fine example of the WWF making the very best of its resources in not damaging a talent who meant much to the company, pushing a monster, and using up so little time out of the stacked card to accomplish what they wanted.

Which matches would you add to the list? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Read more from Mike Chin at his website and follow him on Twitter @miketchin.