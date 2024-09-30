Magnus Announced For MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced that Magnus has been added to the upcoming MLW x CMLL event Lucha Apocalypto. Lucha Apocalypto happens on November 9 in Chicago.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Magnus will compete at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

— Buy tickets at luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

Magnus, known as the “Emperor of CMLL,” is a rudo with an imposing presence and an impressive physique that sets him apart in the ring. Trained by the legendary Tony Salazar, Magnus has carved his own path in lucha libre, showcasing a blend of strength, speed, and cunning. Since his debut in 2011 in CMLL, he has made a name for himself with his signature move, the Tope Magno.

In 2024, Magnus further cemented his reputation by delivering an outstanding performance in the prestigious Opera Cup, where he faced Místico in a classic lucha showdown. His technical ability and rudo instincts were on full display, earning him praise.

After making his debut in MLW earlier this year, Magnus is now poised to expand his empire, bringing the same ferocity and dominance to Chicago at Lucha Apocalypto.

As a thank you to Chicago fans for selling out Chicago for our May 11 event a half-month in advance, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Featuring:

Místico

Atlantis

Titán

Hechicero

Cesar Duran

Magnus

Bárbaro Cavernario

Okumura

Lluvia

MLW Fighters

CMLL Luchadores

& MORE!