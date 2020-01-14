wrestling / News
Main Event Advertised For WWE’s Next Madison Square Garden Show
January 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Madison Square Garden is advertising a six-man tag team match for WWE’s return to the venue in March. PWInsider reports that local advertising has Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain facing Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio.
The show takes place on March 22nd and is a house show.
