wrestling / News

Main Event Advertised For WWE’s Next Madison Square Garden Show

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Authors of Pain WWE Raw

– Madison Square Garden is advertising a six-man tag team match for WWE’s return to the venue in March. PWInsider reports that local advertising has Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain facing Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio.

The show takes place on March 22nd and is a house show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Madison Square Garden, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading