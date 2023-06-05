Main Event For AEW Collision Debut To Be Announced On Dynamite

Tony Khan will announce the main event for the first episode of AEW Collision on this week’s Dynamite. AEW revealed the news via its Twitter account on Monday, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS, is:

* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside

* We’ll hear from MJF

* Tony Khan announces main event for AEW Collision’s debut