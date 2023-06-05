wrestling
Main Event For AEW Collision Debut To Be Announced On Dynamite
Tony Khan will announce the main event for the first episode of AEW Collision on this week’s Dynamite. AEW revealed the news via its Twitter account on Monday, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS, is:
* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside
* We’ll hear from MJF
* Tony Khan announces main event for AEW Collision’s debut
This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan will announce the MAIN EVENT for the Saturday, June 17 Premiere of #AEWCollision!
Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Colorado Springs at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/3qWu2mQNdE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2023
