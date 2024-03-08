Main Event For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

A new report has confirmed the main event for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that the Top Flight vs. Private Party vs. Komander & Bryan Keith three-way tag team match will headline the show.

The full lineup for the episode, which airs tonight on TNT, is:

* TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Robyn Renegade

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian & The Butcher

* Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Komander & Bryan Keith