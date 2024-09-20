wrestling / News
Main Event Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
September 20, 2024
A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that the four-way match between Kip Sabian, Rocky Romero, Nick Wayne, and Lio Rush will headline tonight’s show.
The full lineup for the show, which airs tonight on TNT, is:
* Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero
* Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith
* Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher
* Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron
* Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos in action