Main Event Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that the four-way match between Kip Sabian, Rocky Romero, Nick Wayne, and Lio Rush will headline tonight’s show.

The full lineup for the show, which airs tonight on TNT, is:

* Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero

* Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith

* Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher

* Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron

* Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos in action