Main Event Announced For NWA Into the Fire

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Into the Fire

– Nick Aldis’ opponent for NWA’s Into the Fire PPV is officially set. The NWA announced on tonight’s episode of Powerrr that Aldis will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against James Storm on the PPV in a Best of Three Falls match.

NWA Powerrr takes place on December 14th and airs live on FITE.TV.

