Main Event Announced For This Week’s 205 Live
August 6, 2018
– WWE has announced the main event for this week’s episode of 205 Live. Mustafa Ali will face Hideo Itami on the show.
The episode airs live tomorrow on the WWE Network after Smackdown.
