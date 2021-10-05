Main Event Changed For Tonight’s WWE NXT to Tag Title Bout

The main event for tonight’s WWE NXT has been changed from an eight-man tag match to a four-way Tag Team Title bout. WWE announced on Tuesday that MSK will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against the teams of Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, against Grizzled Young Veterans, and Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams ina Fatal Four-Way match. The match was originally set to team MSK with Briggs and Jenson against the GYV, Williams, and Hayes.

It was also announced that Joe Gacy will face Ikemen Jiro on tonight’s show, which airs at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on USA Network.

