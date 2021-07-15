Main Event Confirmed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The main event for tonight’s Impact Wrestling is set. PWInsider has confirmed that the “Battle of the Hosses” between Doc Gallows, Joe Doering, Fallah Bahh, and Willie Mack will main event tonight’s show.

The match is the go-home show before Slammiversary this weekend. Gallows, Doering, Bahh, and Mack will each be part of a team competing for Violent By Design’s Impact World Tag Team Championships at the show.