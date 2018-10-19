Main Event Feud On RAW Reportedly Has No End Game

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Ringside News), it was stated that the current RAW storyline between the Shield and the Dogs of War (Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre) has no end game.

They wrote: “The stuff with Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler is stuff Vince and the writers are coming up with weekly with no end game. We’re not even sure if the end of Raw was to set up Strowman vs. McIntyre now, or it’ll be one of those heels break up and the next week they’re back together things that they do.“