wrestling / News

Main Event For First AEW Collision Episode Announced On Dynamite

June 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk will team with FTR in the first episode of AEW Collision’s main event. Tony Khan announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that Punk and FTR will team up against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) on the main event of the June 17th show.

The match will be Punk’s first in AEW since All Out in September of 2022.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading