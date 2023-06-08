wrestling / News
Main Event For First AEW Collision Episode Announced On Dynamite
June 7, 2023 | Posted by
CM Punk will team with FTR in the first episode of AEW Collision’s main event. Tony Khan announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that Punk and FTR will team up against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) on the main event of the June 17th show.
The match will be Punk’s first in AEW since All Out in September of 2022.
.@TonyKhan made it official!@JayWhiteNZ, Juice Robinson, and @SamoaJoe will face off against @AEW Tag Champs @DaxFTR, @CashWheelerFTR, and @CMPunk will headline the premiere of #AEWCollision!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/G8rPLezgLJ
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 8, 2023