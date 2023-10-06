wrestling / News
Main Event For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
October 6, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has confirmed the main event for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that the four-way match between Komander, Johnny TV, Lince Dorado, and Penta El Zero Miedo with the winner getting a ROH World Championship match will headline tonight’s show.
AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT.
