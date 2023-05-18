Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six-man tag match pitting Moose, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian against Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Yuya Uemura will close out tonight’s show.

Impact’s preview of the match reads:

Before these 6 competitors clash in a #1 Contenders match at Under Siege to determine the next challenger for the IMPACT World Title, momentum is up for grabs in tag team action this Thursday. On one side, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura will join forces. Meanwhile, Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards and Moose must unite, which may pose a challenge based on their turbulent past. One thing is for certain, the action will be fast and furious in this star-studded showdown.