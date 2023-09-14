Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling presents the first night of Impact 1000 this evening, and the main event has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship match between Lio Rush and Chris Sabin will headline tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube.

The full card for the show is:

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin

* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

* Team 3D vs. Desi Hit Squad

* Feast Or Fired Match: Moose, Heath, Maclin, Laredo Kid, Johnny Swinger, Crazzy Steve, Joe Hendy, Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, Black Taurus, PCO, Sami Callihan, John Skyler, Chris Bey, KUSHIDA, Brian Myers, Kevin Knight, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jai Vidal, John E. Bravo and more.

* Before the Impact: KiLynn King vs. Jody Threat

* Josh Alexander, The Knockouts and more will appear.