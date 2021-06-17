Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

A new report has the details on what will main event tonight’s Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Rhino vs. Satoshi Kojima match will headline tonight’s show. If Kojima wins the match, he and Eddie Edwards will get an Impact Tag Team Championship match.

Advertised for tonight’s show is, which 411 will of course have live coverage of, are the following:

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino

* Answers about Sami Callihan’s future and Slammiversary’s main event

* Steve Maclin’s Impact Wrestling debut

* Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering

* TJP vs. Black Taurus

* Before the Impact: Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something