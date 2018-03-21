 

Main Event For Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground WrestleCon Show Set

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground

– The main event has been announced for WrestleCon’s Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground show. Austin Aries will team with Fenix against Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr. at the event.

The show takes place during WrestleMania weekend. The updated card is below:

* Main Event: Austin Aries and Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.
* I Quit Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan)
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match:
Killshot and The Mack vs. The LAX

