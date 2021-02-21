Main Event Match Reportedly Set For Elimination Chamber

A new report has details on which match will finish up tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. PWInsider reports that the WWE Championship match, which takes place inside the Chamber, will close the show.

The main show will open with the WWE Universal Championship #1 Contender’s Chamber match, with a Fatal Four-Way set for the Kickoff Show to determine who will replace Keith Lee after he was scratched due to injury.

Our live coverage of the show is here.