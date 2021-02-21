wrestling / News
Main Event Match Reportedly Set For Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has details on which match will finish up tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. PWInsider reports that the WWE Championship match, which takes place inside the Chamber, will close the show.
The main show will open with the WWE Universal Championship #1 Contender’s Chamber match, with a Fatal Four-Way set for the Kickoff Show to determine who will replace Keith Lee after he was scratched due to injury.
Our live coverage of the show is here.
More Trending Stories
- Edge Does Opening For Hockey Night In Canada, Wears Brodie Lee Tribute Shirt
- Former WWE Game Writer On What Went Wrong With WWE 2K20
- Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Segment About Kevin Owens Turning On Friends
- Brian Gewirtz On The Rock Getting Booed With Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon’s Stance On John Cena Heel Turn