WWE News: Main Event For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool Set, NBA Alum Names Favorite Wrestling Talkers, Stock Down

– The main event for this month’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool is officially set. Joe Coffey will challenge Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Championship at the event, which takes place on January 12th. You can see video from today’s NXT UK featuring the contract signing between the two below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.19 on Wednesday. That price is down 0.53 (0.71%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones as a whole was up 0.08% at closing time.

– NBA alumnus Mychal Thompson took to Twitter to comment on his favorite wrestling promo people. Thompson, who noted that he is a longtime pro wrestling fan, named Becky Lynch, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, The Usos, and Paul Heyman as his current favorites and Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Roddy Piper as his all-time top five: