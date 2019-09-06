Main Event Official For AEW Full Gear

– The main event for November’s AEW Full Gear PPV has officially been confirmed. Sports Illustrated reports that Cody will challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at the PPV, which takes place on November 9th in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Khan confirmed the news to the site, saying that Cody’s undefeated record thus far has earned him the title shot. Khan said, “Cody’s outstanding record in singles competition has secured him the number one contender ranking, and he will be challenging AEW world champion Chris Jericho in the first ever pay-per-view defense of the championship on November 9 in Baltimore at Full Gear. Cody earned this opportunity over the summer as he remained unbeaten in singles bouts, scoring pins on a pair of proven veterans, defeating his older brother, the legendary wrestler Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, and beating bitter rival and former partner Shawn Spears at All Out—and battling to a draw with the exciting upstart Darby Allin at Fyter Fest.”

He added, “This is an AEW world championship match that so many All Elite Wrestling fans are excited to witness, and I’m glad we’ll be able to present it at Full Gear.”

Also set for the show is a match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.