Main Event Official For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

At NJPW’s King of Pro Wrestling event this morning, Kota Ibushi successfully defended his title shot against EVIL and then challenged IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Okada accepted and now the match is official. The two will face each other on the first night of the two-night event at the Tokyo Dome on January 4.

Ibushi has said that he will defeat Okada, and then move on to the next night to challenge for the IWGP Intercontinental title to become the first wrestler to hold both at the same time.