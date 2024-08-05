wrestling / News

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s WWE Raw

August 5, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Tonight’s episode of Raw will showcase the aftermath of last Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event.

As Raw GM Adam Pearce announced, the first hour of tonight’s SyFy show will be commercial-free. The main event will feature Wyatt Sicks against Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. Here is the updated card:

* Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed & Brutus Creed

* Drew McIntyre, CM Punk & World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to appear

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* The New Day vs. AOP

* Awesome Truth vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Sonya Deville vs. Dakota Kai

