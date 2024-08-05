wrestling / News
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of Raw will showcase the aftermath of last Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event.
As Raw GM Adam Pearce announced, the first hour of tonight’s SyFy show will be commercial-free. The main event will feature Wyatt Sicks against Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. Here is the updated card:
* Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed & Brutus Creed
* Drew McIntyre, CM Punk & World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to appear
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* The New Day vs. AOP
* Awesome Truth vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Sonya Deville vs. Dakota Kai
Tonight’s #WWERaw will be commercial free for the first hour! Tune in at 8/7c on @SYFY to catch all of the #SummerSlam fallout 👀 @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/XI1RJMaTys
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Featuring Rick Steiner Following Past Incident With Gisele Shaw
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Reaction to Stephanie McMahon’s Return, Shane McMahon Meeting Tony Khan
- Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Update on Jacob Fatu, Use of Referee Cams
- Jim Ross Recalls The Importance Of WWE Hiring Chris Jericho & Paul Wight